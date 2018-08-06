Honor Play with GPU Turbo technology launched; sale starts on Amazon at 4PM

-
Honor, an online sub-brand of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, on August 6 launched the Honor Play. The Amazon-exclusive device is the first Honor-branded smartphone to feature GPU Turbo technology in India. The phone also features top-tier specifications and features, including the Kirin 970 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with neural processing unit (NPU), up to 6GB of RAM and artificial intelligence-based camera enhancements.
The Honor Play is primarily a casual gaming phone. It features graphic and audio enhancements for immersive gaming experience. Some of these enhancements are part of the GPU Turbo technology that the phone boasts, and other are stimulated from phone’s AI-engine. The phone supports 3D audio effects via headphones, and customised vibration feedback based on in-game scenarios. According to company’s claim, the Honor Play supports real-time image and audio recognition for up to 30 different scenario, and offer 10 different vibrations setting based on in-game scene.
Apart from gaming enhancements, the phone also features AI-based dual camera module on the back. The camera module features a 16-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2MP depth-sensing lens, with AI technology that auto-identify scene based on machine learning algorithms and adjust the camera settings accordingly. According to company’s claim, the Honor Play camera recognises up to 22 objects and more than 500 scenarios in real time. The camera also features electronic image stabilisation and AIS for stable handheld shots.
Honor Play specifications
Screen: 6.3-inch fullHD+ (19.5:9 aspect ratio)
Processor: Kirin 970
Rear Camera: 16MP+2MP
Front Camera: 16MP
RAM and Storage: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB
Battery: 3,750 mAh
The Honor Play come with EMUI 8.2 user interface, which is built on Android Oreo 8.1 operating system. The phone is priced at Rs 19,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant, and Rs 23,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB ROM variant. It will be available in two colousr – midnight black and navy Blue. It will go on sale today i.e. 6 August from 4PM exclusively on Amazon India.
