How 3D printing is becoming a mainstream technology for serial production

3D Printing or the process of building a three-dimensional object from a computer-aided design model by adding layers after layers using laser and electric beam, has been there as a concept for some time.

But slowly, 3D printing, or additive manufacturing, is emerging out of the prototyping and proof of concepts (PoCs) to becoming a mainstream technology for serial production. By reducing material costs and increasing process productivity, it has become a key driver of digital manufacturing across several sectors such as automotive, aerospace and defence, medical devices, and many ...