How 5G technology promises to make a fundamental difference to key sectors

The country’s first unmanned, remotely driven vehicle could soon be a reality. Last week Reliance Jio unveiled a raft of 5G-enabled applications at the India Mobile Congress in Delhi, and perhaps the most ambitious of these was the demonstration of two unmanned vehicles.

Jointly developed by Jio, Ericsson and IIT Delhi, one was a car located at the IIT campus, and the other a bus at the Reliance Centre in Mumbai. The car was driven remotely from Delhi’s Aerocity by someone on a simulator looking at live images on a screen. The bus came equipped with a virtual reality camera on ...