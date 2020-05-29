How an 80-year-old publishing house is reinventing itself with technology

Publishing giant S. Chand & Co, known for its educational books, has come up with a mobile learning app called Learnflex, which not only strengthens its footprint in the digital space, but also makes it adaptive to the post-Covid world.

Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers. It has already had around 60,000 downloads and more than 15,000 subscriptions, as demand for digital learning rose exponentially during the coronavirus pandemic-induced ...