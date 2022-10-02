JUST IN
How artificial intelligence is making diagnosis faster and more accurate

It addresses the shortage of radiologists and pathologists and frees up doctors to deal with complex cases

Aritificial Intelligence | Diagnostics | healthcare

Sohini Das 

AI to improve HR efficiency; workforce, talent management to be automated
AI is helping to diagnose tuberculosis and cancer more accurately

At Metropolis Healthcare in Mumbai, 60 per cent of pathology samples are analysed by doctors but, in a glimpse of how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way we detect and treat disease, around 40 per cent of samples are processed by AI-based platforms.

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 17:45 IST

