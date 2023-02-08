JUST IN
How Google sunsetting of Optimize is giving opportunity to Indian startups
IIT Mandi's new research might become a new shelter on battleground
Xiaomi 13 Pro smartphone with Leica cameras launching in India on Feb 26
Tech giant Apple expanding 'Communication Safety' feature to more countries
Microsoft to shut video-conferencing app 'Teams' free version from April 12
Canon launches EOS R8, EOS R50 mirrorless cameras in India: Details here
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Best experienced with OnePlus 11 5G smartphone
Motorola launches Moto e13 smartphone in India: Know price, specifications
Google announces to soon blur explicit images in search results by default
ChatGPT is a data privacy nightmare: Here's why you ought to be concerned
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
IIT Mandi's new research might become a new shelter on battleground
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

How Google sunsetting of Optimize is giving opportunity to Indian startups

With Google announcing the sunset clause, several players are gearing up to take its market share

Topics
Google | Technology | Startups

Shivani Shinde  |  Mumbai 

Google
Photo: Bloomberg

Early this year Google announced that Google Optimize will sunset in September of 2023. Google Optimize is a tool for A/B testing and user experience that online marketers are heavily dependent on.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU