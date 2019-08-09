How home-grown tech giants are reinventing the experience of sport

In October 2017, seven boats set sail from the port of Alicante, Spain, as part of the 13th edition of the Volvo Ocean Race. A taxing test of endurance and will, the race would go on for nine months, with 65 yachts touching 12 port cities before finishing the journey at The Hague in June 2018.

Even as the teams survived on bare necessities and braved bad weather, there was another battle being fought away from the high seas. Teams from Noida-based HCL Technologies were not just keeping track of the boats and its crew, but they were also relaying each boat’s progress in real time ...