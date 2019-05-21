How Huawei is revamping the smartphone universe with Emotion User Interface

Huawei, the world’s largest telecom equipment maker and third largest phone brand, is undertaking a major effort towards its mobile operating system to make it more intuitive and useful.

The Chinese firm is putting its dollars into artificial intelligence (AI) for new features in a bid to overhaul the mobile experience, something it hopes will set it apart in the sea of smartphone with similar specs and designs. Huawei calls it EMUI, or Emotion User Interface, which is essentially the company’s proprietary customised operating system powering Huawei smartphones since 2012. ...