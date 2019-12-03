How IoT is helping cos disrupt their existing spaces and proposed ventures

Kent RO Systems Ltd by now has almost become synonymous with water purification technology, thanks to the brand’s endorsement by popular actor of yesteryears, Hema Malini. But not many know that it is now getting into a space that can be least expected from a company of its kind -- leveraging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Noida-based healthcare firm has now come up with an onboard vehicle security system called Kent CamEye which it demonstrated at the recently held IoT Innovation India Conclave in Bengaluru. Said to be ...