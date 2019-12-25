How IT companies are using tech power to make their employees happy

The word “digital” is perhaps the most overused buzzword in IT companies that were once known as the back office of global clients for software application development and maintenance works.

And when they talk about driving digital transformation for global clients, they also mean a relook at the internal processes and systems to enhance the experience of employees driving those transformations. It’s a tall order, but Infosys Group HR head Krish Shankar and his team have little choice but to attempt to reimagine the employee experience to be able to attract and ...