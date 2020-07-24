How tech start-ups are working to solve problems, challenges of agri sector

India’s Agritech sector, which attracted $245 million in investments from venture capital firms in 2019, is set to attract over $500 million in the next couple of years.

According to the India Agritech Report released by investment bank Maple Capital Advisors, there are more than 500 active agritech start-ups in the country that are working towards solving the problems and challenges in the agriculture sector. The sector, in fact, has been able to attract huge interest from investors for ...