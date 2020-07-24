JUST IN
How tech start-ups are working to solve problems, challenges of agri sector

Themes such as farm-to-fork, factory-to-farm, financing and mechanisation enablers will be of significant interest in the coming months

Business Standard 

India’s Agritech sector, which attracted $245 million in investments from venture capital firms in 2019, is set to attract over $500 million in the next couple of years.

According to the India Agritech Report released by investment bank Maple Capital Advisors, there are more than 500 active agritech start-ups in the country that are working towards solving the problems and challenges in the agriculture sector. ALSO READ: Sachin Bansal's Navi app among top three digital lenders in India The sector, in fact, has been able to attract huge interest from investors for ...

First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 06:02 IST

