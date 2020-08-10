How technology is helping in increasing a truck's capability, productivity

S Vijayakumar, the owner of five commercial vehicles (CVs), bought a new truck recently. Two days later, it was stolen. However, it was located in a couple of hours and its movement was also stopped remotely.

A logistics company, with a fleet of 150 vehicles, was losing fuel worth Rs 25 lakh a month owing to pilferage. The company was able to identify the source of the pilferage and address the issue. Both problems were solved in a matter of hours, thanks to connected truck technologies. Once available in high-end cars, today, most major CV manufacturers, such as Tata ...