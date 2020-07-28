How-to import browser data from Google Chrome to Microsoft Edge

has come a long way in adding finesse to its Edge internet browser. Powered by Google’s Chromium open-source project, the Edge has an added layer of security and privacy related features integrated by Though it looks and functions on the lines similar to Google Chrome, the Edge browser has some advantage over its peer in term of performance, speed and ease of use. These advantages may make reasons for people to shift from to browser. If you do, follow the steps below to import Chrome data such as browsing history, saved passwords, extensions, bookmarks, etc. on Microsoft Edge:

How to download and import data

Step 1: Download and install the latest version of Microsoft Edge

Step 2: Open the Edge browser and click ‘Get Started’ on the pop-up window

Step 3: You get the option to import data from Google Chrome, or continue without importing. There is ‘more import options’ if you want to import only select data from Select the data you want to import from Chrome and click ‘Confirm’

Step 4: Follow the on-screen guidance to change browser theme and continue

Step 5: Microsoft Edge asks if you want to sync data across devices, just like Google Chrome.

By default, the toggle option is set to ‘Yes’. Click on it to disable sync service. You can also customise sync setting select what gets synced between devices. Once done, click confirm and move to the next step

Step 6: At this step, Microsoft asks permission to access browsing history to show personalised ads, search results, news, and more, based on user’s browsing history. You can read the privacy statement and other information here before accepting the terms and moving on to the next step

Step 7: The Microsoft Edge imports the data in the background and prepares for the first-time use

How to import data Google Chrome data on already installed Microsoft Edge browser

Step 1: Open Microsoft Edge and click on three-dot menu button available on the top corner on the right side of URL bar

Step 2: Go to settings

Step 3: Click on profile and look for ‘Import browser data’ option

Step 4: Select Google Chrome in ‘Import from’ section and select the data you wish to import

Step 5: Click on import button to start the process