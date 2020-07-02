How to recover deleted files using Microsoft's Windows File Recovery tool

-
Microsoft recently released Windows File Recovery tool, an app that helps its users on Windows 10 operating system retrieve deleted files and documents. The tool is available on Windows apps store and it is a command line app that allow users to recover deleted files and documents from local hard disc, pen drives and SD cards. Here is everything you need to know about the app and how it works:
Windows File Recovery tool: Supported system, formats and drives
- Platform: Windows 10 build 19041 or later
- File systems: NTFS, FAT, exFAT and ReFS
- Drives: HDD, SSD, USB, and memory cards
- Formats: JPEG, PDF, PNG, MPEG, Office files, MP3 & MP4, ZIP files, and more
Windows File Recovery tool: Scope
The Windows File Recovery tool allows you to target file names, keywords, file paths, or extensions in your recovery. However, being a command line app, it does not support files recovery from cloud storage and storage drives on network.
Windows File Recovery tool: How it works
- Download and launch the app from the Microsoft Store.
- Press the Windows key, enter Windows File Recovery in the search box, and then select Windows File Recovery.
- When you are prompted to allow the app to make changes to your device, select Yes.
In the Command Prompt window, enter the command in the following format:
The source and destination drives must be different. When recovering from the operating system drive (often C: ), use the /n <filter> and /y:<type<(s)> switches to specify the user files or folder.
Microsoft automatically creates a recovery folder for you called, Recovery_<date and time> on the destination drive.
There are three modes you can use to recover files: Default, Segment, and Signature.
Default mode
Recover a specific file from your C: drive to the recovery folder on an E: drive.
Recover jpeg and png photos from your Pictures folder to the recovery folder on an E: drive.
Recover your Documents folder from your C: drive to the recovery folder on an E: drive.
Don’t forget the backslash (\) at the end of the folder.
Segment mode (/r)
Recover PDF and Word files from your C: drive to the recovery folder on an E: drive.
Recover any file with the string "invoice" in the filename by using wildcard characters.
Signature mode examples (/x)
When using signature mode, it's helpful to first see the supported extension groups and corresponding file types.
winfr /#
Recover JPEG (jpg, jpeg, jpe, jif, jfif, jfi) and PNG photos from your C: drive to the recovery folder on an E: drive.
Recover ZIP files (zip, docx, xlsx, ptpx, and so on) from your C: drive to the recovery folder on an E: drive.
When you are prompted for confirmation to continue, enter Y to start the recovery operation.
Depending on the size of your source drive, this may take a while.
To stop the recovery process, press Ctrl+C.
