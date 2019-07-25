How to remove advertisements, irksome app notifications from Xiaomi MIUI 10

-
ALSO READ
Mi 5th anniversary sale: Discount on Xiaomi phones, TVs and other products
Xiaomi enters digital payments market, expands handset manufacturing
Xiaomi Mi A3 goes official; brings triple cameras, AMOLED screen, and more
Xiaomi launches Redmi Go, announces UPI-based digital payment app Mi Pay
Xiaomi Redmi K20-series India launch at noon: Livestream, specs, and more
-
Chinese technology company Xiaomi makes money from its smartphones in various ways. One of them is monetization of its MIUI 10, the default user interface that comes loaded on most Xiaomi smartphones. The MIUI 10 is a customised skin layered on top of Android operating system. It comes pre-installed with several company apps, including Mi Video, Mi Music and Mi File Manager, and some bloatware that randomly shows irrelevant advertisements and pushes irksome notifications. While the company justifies making money from advertisements and bloatware, its smartphone users and technology enthusiasts have repeatedly criticised these for ruining user experience.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to remove advertisements and stop notifications from built-in apps in MIUI 10:
How to remove ads from MIUI 10 on Xiaomi smartphones
Step 1: Connect the phone to internet using WiFi or network service
Step 2: Go to the phone’s settings and click on additional settings
Step 3: Search for the Authorization and Revocation option and click on it
Step 4: Look for ‘msa’ service in the Authorization and Revocation option and disable it
Step 5: Once the ‘msa’ service is disabled, go to the phone’s settings => Additional Settings => Privacy => Ad services => Personalised ad recommendations, and disable it.
The steps mentioned above would stop MIUI 10 from showing advertisements. It is important to note that step 4 might have to be repeated for more than once until the ‘msa’ service is fully disabled.
How to disable push notifications from pre-installed apps and bloatware in MIUI 10
Step 1: Go to the phone’s settings and click on notifications setting. In some phones, the notification setting might have a different name — Notifications and status bar
Step 2: In notifications settings, click on the App notifications option to see a complete list of installed applications with a toggle button in front of them
Step 3: Search for pre-installed apps that keep pushing irksome notifications and click on the toggle button in front of them to disable all notifications from them
The steps shown above will disable all notifications, including spam notifications.
How to remove ads from pre-installed apps in MIUI 10
The MIUI 10 comes pre-installed with several apps, including a few made by the company itself. To remove ads from Mi apps, follow the steps below:
How to remove ads from Mi Browser
Step 1: Go to the phone’s settings
Step 2: Click on system app settings to see a complete list of installed applications
Step 3: Click on browser
Step 4: In browser settings, locate and enter privacy and security option
Step 5: Disable ‘Recommended for you’ option to disable ads in Mi Browser
Like any other browser, the Mi browser also has a provision to set the homepage to show preferred websites on starting up, like Google Search. Change the homepage according with your preference if you do not like the content showed by Xiaomi on the browser start page. To do so, follow the steps until step 3 (mentioned above) and then click on advance to set start page with the URL of choice.
How to remove ads from Mi Music
Step 1: Go to the phone’s settings
Step 2: Click on system app settings to see a complete list of installed applications
Step 3: Click on Music
Step 4: Disable ‘Receive recommendations’ to turn off ads in Mi Music
How to remove ads from Mi Security
Step 1: Go to the phone’s settings
Step 2: Click on system app settings to see a complete list of installed applications
Step 3: Click on Security
Step 4: Disable ‘Receive recommendations’ to turn off ads in Mi Security app
How to remove ads and disable push notifications from Mi Video
Step 1: Go to the Mi Video app
Step 2: Tap on ‘Account’ option visible in the bottom area, right above the capacitive navigation keys
Step 3: Go to settings
Step 4: Disable ‘Online recommendations’ to remove ads.
Step 5: Disable ‘Push notifications’ to stop the Mi Video app from pushing pesky notifications
How to remove ads from Mi File Manager
Step 1: Go to Mi File Manager
Step 2: Click on the hamburger icon (three horizontal lines) visible on top left side of the screen
Step 3: Click on settings
Step 4: Click on about
Step 5: Disable ‘recommendations’ to stop ads from Mi File Manager
Besides ads in Mi File Manager, MIUI 10 shows promoted apps in different home screen app folders. To stop folders from showing promoted apps, go to each folder and click on its name to rename it. At the rename screen, the MIUI 10 shows an option to disable promoted apps. Repeat these steps on each folder.
How to remove ads from MIUI Cleaner
Step 1: Go to MIUI Cleaner
Step 2: Click on the brush icon visible on the top right side of the screen
Step 3: Click on the gear icon visible on the top right side of the screen to open Cleaner settings
Step 4: Disable ‘receive recommendations’ to stop MIUI Cleaner app from showing ads
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU