How to review and download all data related to your Google account

-
ALSO READ
Google Maps gets 3 India-first features, to show dining offers and more
Google Pixel 3a review: Similar to Pixel 3 in many ways, but affordable
Soon, Google will allow you to auto-delete web activity, location data
Google Pay to enter wealth management services with 'Gold Account'
'Will you marry me?' Really, really, really Indian questions foxing Google
-
Considering that most of us use at least one Google service in our daily routine, we end up creating some data that get saved on Google’s servers. This data could be related to your Android device configuration, search history, videos watched on YouTube, bookmarks, calendar entries, files and folders saved on GDrive, etc. Thankfully, Google has a provision that allows you to review your settings for Google products and also gives you the option to download all the data related to a Google account as one single file.
Here are the steps to do so:
Step 1: Connect your notebook or desktop to internet
Step 2: Go to any modern browser, preferably Google Chrome
Step 3: Go to https://myaccount.google.com/ and sign in using your Google account
Step 4: Look for ‘Data & Personalisation’ in left side menu and click on it
Step 5: Inside the ‘Data & Personalisation’ settings, scroll down and look for ‘Download, delete, or make a plan for your data’
option
Step 6: Of the three available options under ‘Download, delete, or make a plan for your data’, click on ‘download your data’
Step 7: Choose the Google products to include in your archive and configure the settings for each product. These settings may include options to save text file as photos or pdfs, etc.
Step 8: Once the relevant products are selected, click on the next button available on the bottom right side to move to create archive
Step 9: Review your selection and click submit button
Before submitting the archive request, you can also set archive partition size from 2GB to up to 50GB. Archive of file size above 25GB is created in zip64 format, which is not supported by old-generation computers. However, there are third-party software that manage to extract data, even in old-generation computers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU