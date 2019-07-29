How to review and download all data related to your Google account

Considering that most of us use at least one service in our daily routine, we end up creating some data that get saved on Google’s servers. This data could be related to your Android device configuration, search history, videos watched on YouTube, bookmarks, calendar entries, files and folders saved on GDrive, etc. Thankfully, has a provision that allows you to review your settings for products and also gives you the option to download all the data related to a Google account as one single file.



Here are the steps to do so:

Step 1: Connect your notebook or desktop to internet



Step 2: Go to any modern browser, preferably Google Chrome



Step 3: Go to https://myaccount.google.com/ and sign in using your Google account



Step 4: Look for ‘Data & Personalisation’ in left side menu and click on it



Step 5: Inside the ‘Data & Personalisation’ settings, scroll down and look for ‘Download, delete, or make a plan for your data’

option

Step 6: Of the three available options under ‘Download, delete, or make a plan for your data’, click on ‘download your data’

Step 7: Choose the Google products to include in your archive and configure the settings for each product. These settings may include options to save text file as photos or pdfs, etc.

Step 8: Once the relevant products are selected, click on the next button available on the bottom right side to move to create archive

Step 9: Review your selection and click submit button

Before submitting the archive request, you can also set archive partition size from 2GB to up to 50GB. Archive of file size above 25GB is created in zip64 format, which is not supported by old-generation computers. However, there are third-party software that manage to extract data, even in old-generation computers.