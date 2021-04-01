How to set-up Facebook tools to control comments on posts, filter News Feed

has introduced new tools to give its user more control over what they share and see on the platform. By default, anyone on can see and comment on public posts. While the default comment settings remain unchanged, the platform now allows its users to control the commenting audience by choosing from a menu of options ranging from anyone who can see the post to only the people and Pages tagged in the post. Besides, the newly introduced tools also let users filter News Feed on Facebook, giving them more control over the content that appears on their timelines.

Set-up to control the commenting audience

To change who can comment on your public posts, log-in to Facebook account and follow the below mentioned steps:

Click the dropdown icon visible on the top right side of Facebook

Select Settings & privacy, then click Settings

Click Public posts on the left-hand side

Go to ‘Who Can Follow Me’ and make sure that ‘Public’ is selected

Click ‘Edit’ next to Public post comments

Select who is allowed to comment on your public posts: Public: Includes everyone, even people who are not following you. Friends: Includes your friends on Facebook. If anyone else is tagged in a post, then the audience expands to also include the tagged person and their friends. Friends of friends: Includes all your friends and any friends they have.



The above steps will allow you to control who can comment on individual public posts on your profile. It does not change your settings for who can comment on your other public posts or your public profile information. Follow the below mentioned steps to adjust comment setting for public profile information:

Click the dropdown icon visible on the top right side of Facebook

Select Settings & privacy, then click Settings

Click Public posts on the left-hand side

Go to Who Can Follow Me and make sure that Public is selected

Click Edit next to Public profile info

Select who you'd like to comment on and like your public profile information: Public: Includes everyone, even people who are not following you. Friends of friends: Includes all your friends and any friends they have. Friends: Includes your friends on Facebook. If anyone else is tagged in a post, then the audience expands to also include the tagged person and their friends.



Follow the steps below to change who can comment on an existing individual public post on your profile:

Go to the public post on your profile that you want to change who can comment on it

Click on the three vertical dots icon visible on the top right of the post

Click Who can comment on your post?

Select who is allowed to comment on your public post: Public Friends Profiles and Pages you mention



Profile and Pages who want to comment on your post but not included in your selected comment audience will not be able to see the comments below the posts, and they will see a disclaimer that you have limited who can comment on your post.

Set-up Facebook's News Feed filter settings

Facebook has added a new Feed Filter menu at the top of the News Feed. Through this new menu, you can switch between an algorithmically-ranked News Feed and a feed sorted chronologically with the newest posts first. Android app users can access the Feed Filter Bar when they scroll up on News Feed. The same functionality will be available in the iOS app in the coming weeks. These are new additions to the Facebook’s existing controls suite for News Feed that also offers tools such as Snooze (where you can temporarily hide posts from a person, Page, or group) and the option to turn off political ads.