How-to set-up, make payments and receive money using UPI-based WhatsApp Pay

-
ALSO READ
NPCI gives approval for WhatsApp to go live on UPI in graded manner
Even after blow in Brazil, WhatsApp to launch payments service in India
After NPCI nod, WhatsApp Pay set for a first come, first served plan
Want to send and receive money via WhatsApp Pay? All you need to know
In pictures: Five new features that are coming to WhatsApp soon
-
WhatsApp has launched its payments feature in India after the go-ahead from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The Facebook-owned messaging app has been testing its payment service in the country for over a year.
Designed in partnership with NPCI, WhatsApp Pay is an in-chat payment feature that allows users to make transactions via WhatsApp to their contact list. It is a UPI-based payments service that allows you to both send and receive money.
WhatsApp Pay was launched in February 2018 in India as part of a trial run. On February 7, 2020, the messaging app received NPCI's approval to roll out its digital payment service in a phased manner.
However, the payment service will only be rolled out to 20 million WhatsApp users as the NPCI has said that a 30 per cent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third party payments app from January 1, 2021.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU