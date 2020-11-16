How-to set-up, make payments and receive money using UPI-based WhatsApp Pay

has launched its payments feature in India after the go-ahead from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The Facebook-owned messaging app has been testing its payment service in the country for over a year.

Designed in partnership with NPCI, Pay is an in-chat payment feature that allows users to make transactions via to their contact list. It is a UPI-based payments service that allows you to both send and receive money.

was launched in February 2018 in India as part of a trial run. On February 7, 2020, the messaging app received NPCI's approval to roll out its digital payment service in a phased manner.

However, the payment service will only be rolled out to 20 million WhatsApp users as the NPCI has said that a 30 per cent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third party payments app from January 1, 2021.

How to set-up WhatsApp Payments: 1) Download the latest version of WhatsApp for Android or iOS. Your WhatsApp number should be the same number that's linked to your bank account. 2) Open WhatsApp and go to Settings then tap Payments. 3) Tap Add payment method choose your bank. 4) After you've selected your bank, you'll need to verify your phone number. Tap Verify via SMS. 5) Wait for the verification process to finish. Once done, your bank details will be added below Payment methods. WhatsApp Pay: How to make payments 1) Open a WhatsApp chat and tap the attachment icon. 2) Tap on Payment and enter the amount, hit enter after that. 3) Enter your UPI pin to complete the payment. You will get a confirmation message after the transaction is complete