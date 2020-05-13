How to transfer Google Play Music library to YouTube Music using smartphone

It is known that the Play Music is in its final phase before it retires from the music streaming services space later this year. There are several reasons for the service to permanently phase out but majorly it is because of the availability of Music, which seems to be a better proposition to take on other music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

Ideally, Play Music should have been integrated with the Music right from the beginning. However, decided to do otherwise and there was no way to bring the Google Play Music library onto Music. Not until now. Now, before finally phasing out the Google Play Music, the company has enabled import option on YouTube Music that allows its users on Google Play Music to transfer entire Google Play Music library over to YouTube Music.

Here is how to transfer Google Pay Music library to YouTube Music:

The import option on YouTube Music is a new feature that is making way to consumers in phased manner. Therefore, not everyone would find it but sooner or later it will be available for everyone. If you have a YouTube Music app on your smartphone, the process is fairly simple and the transfer happen in the background. Here is how to do it:





ALSO READ: YouTube sees surge in subscriber base, views due to Covid-19 lockdown

Step 1: Open the YouTube Music app (iOS/Android). Make sure your app is on the latest version by updating it from Play Store or App Store.

Step 2: Make sure that both the YouTube Music app and Google Play Music app are connected with the same Google account. Otherwise, the transfer will not be possible

Step 3: Look out on the app’s home page banner, where you get the option to transfer your Play Music library. Click on the button to start the process.

Step 4: Press on ‘Let’s Go.’ button to start the process. The YouTube Music app will show what all will be transferred from Google Play Music, including your uploads, purchases, songs and albums, personal and subscribed playlists, likes and dislikes, curated stations and personal taste preferences.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Start Transfer’ button available at the bottom and the process begins.

The YouTube Music app shows the progress of the transfer. You can minimise the app and keep it in background, if need be, and the transfer continues in the background. Once the transfer is complete, Google notifies you via email and notifications.

And if you are a podcast listener, you can visit this web page and transfer your subscriptions and episode progress to Google Podcasts with a single click. Google Podcasts is an independent service available for free on Android and iOS, and accessible from Google Assistant, Google Search, and Google Home.