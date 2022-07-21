How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mobile users who are switching from Android to iOS or vice versa will now be able to transfer their WhatsApp chats from the old device to the new one.

According to a blog published by WhatsApp, users will also be able to transfer their account information, group chats, chat history, media and settings between android and iOS.

"Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices," said the messaging app that has 487.5 million users in India.

However, the facility to transfer call history and display names will not yet be available to the users.


How to transfer Whatsapp chat from Android to iOS?

  1. Download the 'Move to iOS' app on your android phone.
  2. Open the app and follow the on-screen prompts.
  3. A code will be displayed on your new iPhone. Enter that code on your Android phone
  4. Click on 'Continue' and follow the on-screen prompts.
  5. On the Transfer Data screen, select 'WhatsApp'
  6. Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for WhatsApp to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared.
  7. Tap on 'Next' and you will return to the Move to iOS app.
  8. Now, Tap 'Continue' to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for the 'Move to iOS' app to confirm the transfer is complete.
  9. Now, in the new phone, install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store
  10. Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.
  11. Tap 'Start' when prompted, and allow the process to complete.
  12. Finish activating your new device and your old chats will be visible to you on the screen
  13. The android phone will continue to have your data unless the app is deleted from it.


Important things to keep in mind before transferring the files

  • Android phones must have Android 5 or above installed on them.
  • iPhone must have iOS 15.5 or above installed on it
  • Whatsapp on an android phone must be version 2.22.7.74 or above
  • Whatsapp on the iPhone must be version 2.22.10.70 or above
  • The two phones must be connected to the same Wi-fi network
  • Also, the iPhone must be new or reset to factory settings

First Published: Thu, July 21 2022. 11:27 IST

