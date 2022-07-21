How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone

-
Mobile users who are switching from Android to iOS or vice versa will now be able to transfer their WhatsApp chats from the old device to the new one.
According to a blog published by WhatsApp, users will also be able to transfer their account information, group chats, chat history, media and settings between android and iOS.
"Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices," said the messaging app that has 487.5 million users in India.
However, the facility to transfer call history and display names will not yet be available to the users.
How to transfer Whatsapp chat from Android to iOS?
Important things to keep in mind before transferring the files
- Android phones must have Android 5 or above installed on them.
- iPhone must have iOS 15.5 or above installed on it
- Whatsapp on an android phone must be version 2.22.7.74 or above
- Whatsapp on the iPhone must be version 2.22.10.70 or above
- The two phones must be connected to the same Wi-fi network
- Also, the iPhone must be new or reset to factory settings
