How to transfer WhatsApp chats, and other data from Android to iPhone

who are switching from to iOS or vice versa will now be able to transfer their chats from the old device to the new one.

According to a blog published by WhatsApp, users will also be able to transfer their account information, group chats, chat history, media and settings between and iOS.

"Today, you’ll have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices," said the messaging app that has 487.5 million users in India.



Also Read: WhatsApp now lets you respond to messages with your favourite emoji

However, the facility to transfer call history and display names will not yet be available to the users.

How to transfer chat from Android to iOS?

Download the 'Move to iOS' app on your android phone. Open the app and follow the on-screen prompts. A code will be displayed on your new iPhone. Enter that code on your Android phone Click on 'Continue' and follow the on-screen prompts. On the Transfer Data screen, select 'WhatsApp' Tap START on your Android phone, and wait for to prepare the data for export. You’ll be signed out from your Android phone once the data is prepared. Tap on 'Next' and you will return to the Move to iOS app. Now, Tap 'Continue' to transfer the data from your Android phone to your iPhone and wait for the 'Move to iOS' app to confirm the transfer is complete. Now, in the new phone, install the latest version of WhatsApp from the App Store Open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device. Tap 'Start' when prompted, and allow the process to complete. Finish activating your new device and your old chats will be visible to you on the screen The android phone will continue to have your data unless the app is deleted from it.

Important things to keep in mind before transferring the files