How to use Digilocker to store official Identity Cards and documents

You can store 300 types of documents, including video KYC, PMJDY accounts on this app, which comes in 12 languages

Topics
DigiLocker | KYC | IT ministry

Himanshu Thakur  |  New Delhi 

DigiLocker

Digilocker is a digital wallet in which you can securely store authentic government documents right on your mobile phones. The app was launched in 2015 by the Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY). Anyone can access digilocker through an android or iOS device. Currently it has about 147.35 million users.

The Government is planning to revamp the Digilocker service, Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister announced in the Union Budget 2023, “A one-stop solution for reconciliation & updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various govt agencies, regulators and regulated entities will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity.”

The Government will also roll out a Digilocker version compatible with fintech applications, “Fintech services in India have been facilitated by our digital public infrastructure including Aadhaar, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Video KYC, India Stack and UPI. To enable more Fintech innovative services, the scope of documents available in DigiLocker for individuals will be expanded,” the Finance Minister added.

How to download Digilocker

If you use an iPhone, download Digilocker from the Appstore, and if you have an android handset, download the official app from the Play store. The application comes in 12 languages.

Once you link your Aadhaar ID to your digilocker account, you can start uploading the following documents: driving license, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Covid vaccine certificate, school marksheet issued by 29 school boards, ration Card, income certificate, etc.

Things you should know about Digilocker

These documents are instantly verified by the respective issuing agencies. Currently, Digilocker can store 300 types of certificates and identification documents issued by various government agencies.

The stored and verified documents are valid and acceptable as authentic under Rule 9 A of "The Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries Providing Digital Locker Facilities) Rules, 2016".

A unique feature of the Digilocker is that it works without an internet connection if your documents are verified.

One can also appoint a nominee to the Digilocker account, who can access the Digilocker documents in the future. All you need to do is submit the Aadhaar and mobile number of the nominee.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:04 IST

