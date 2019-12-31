How UX design has become a game changer for IT biggies and new-age firms

The digital world is all about speed and experience. In this intensely competitive world, it takes just two seconds to decide whether a user will continue to engage with the interface or not.

There are several studies which show that if a user is taking more than eight seconds to get that experience, it means there’s huge scope for improving the interface. This is a critical reason why User Experience or UX design has emerged as one of the key factors for the success of any digital enterprise. Apple's cult following is the testimony of what a good design can achieve in a ...