How you are being manipulated

Our minds are being manipulated by artificial intelligence and algorithms every time we are online. While fake news is rightly getting due attention, an equally insidious effort is on to influence our thinking as consumers.

Marketers have always tried to understand the mind of consumers in various ways including surveys and focus groups. However, the constant sharing and access to personal data is being used by marketers in a way that often prevents choice while misleading buyers. Artificial intelligence and online bots are creating trends and influencing buyers in an opaque manner ...