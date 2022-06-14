HP launches 12th Gen Intel Core processor powered Spectre x360 laptops

on Tuesday launched the 12th Gen Core processor-powered Spectre x360 series in India. The new come in 13.5-inch and 16-inch screen sizes, both with 3:2 aspect ratio for an impressive 91 per cent screen-body ratio. The come in nightfall black with pale brass accents and nocturne blue with celestial blue accents. Currently, the laptops are currently available for pre-orders on India web portal in. Price starts at Rs 129,999 and Rs 139,999 for the 13.5-inch model and 16-inch model with Evo Core i7, respectively.

“At HP, we focus on insights-based innovations to deliver the best solutions for our customers. The new Spectre x360 laptops are stunning, powerful and provide modern consumers with the tools and technology necessary to maximise their potential in the today’s hybrid world. The Spectre range has a variety of AI features including AutoFrame, Noise reduction and backlight adjustment, as an attempt to create intelligent products that can keep up with today's youth and help them show up at their best,” Vickram Bedi, Sr. Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India, said in a statement.

Powered by 12th Gen Core processors and Intel Evo certified, the laptops has built-in artificial intelligence-based features such as auto-frame support in video calls, noise reduction, dynamic voice levelling, health and well-being features, AI-based privacy alert, and sound enhancements.

According to HP, both the laptops in the Spectre x360 portfolio are crafted from recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastics. The devices boast OLED touchscreens of up to 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen on both the laptops supports multi-gestures like pinch-to-zoom, double tap, and press and hold to create and manipulate drawings.