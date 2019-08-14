HTC takes brand-licensing route for a comeback; launches Wildfire X

Taiwanese technology company on August 14 launched the Wildfire X smartphone in India through its official brand licensee InOne Smart Technology. This Flipkart-exclusive product brings back into the smartphone business after a silent gap of around a year.

The phone comes in two RAM and storage configurations – 3GB/32GB and 4GB/128GB – priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively. It will go on sale at the home-grown e-commerce platform starting from August 22.

Wildfire X specifications

The HTC Wildfire X is a budget smartphone. It boasts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen of HD+ resolution. The screen has a waterdrop-shaped notch on top, accommodating the phone’s 8-megapixel front camera. On the back, the phone has a glass-like reflective design with a 3D gradient finish and a triple-camera set-up stacked vertically on the top left side.

The rear camera module includes a 12MP primary sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens for 2x optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom, and a 5MP depth sensor. The phone is powered by 2.0GHz octacore processor built on 12nm process node and a 3,300 mAh battery, which supports 10W charging through the supplied USB type-C charging port.

The phone boots the Android Pie operating system, integrated with the ‘Mybuddy’ personal security feature, which triggers alarm, sends live location information to pre-saved numbers, and records and transmits audio/video of surroundings in real time in a time of crisis.

“HTC has always echoed the vivid taste and needs of the Indian customers with several firsts to its credit. The HTC Wildfire X with its unique “my buddy” feature is another step in this direction. This coupled with our six months no-questions-asked accidental & liquid damage protection and the smartphone’s sleek look, 8X hybrid zoom and large storage will help create a distinctive positioning for the smartphone amidst target customers. Besides focusing on the above aspects, we are also restructuring our market penetration plans along with InOne, our local licensing partner,” said Charles Huang, vice-president of HTC APAC, in an official statement on the launch of the HTC Wildfire X.