Huami launches Amazfit Bip S smart fitness wearable in India: Price, & more

Xiaomi-backed brand on Wednesday launched in India its Bip S smartwatch. The Bip S made a debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, where also unveiled the T-Rex smartwatch, PowerBuds and ZenBuds wireless earbuds.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Amazfit Bip S will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Besides online platforms, it goes on sale at Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles in offline market.



The Amazfit Bip S is an affordable smartwatch equipped with a power-packed on-battery time, and built-in compass and sleep tracking feature. Though it looks similar to the Amazfit Bip, it was launched with colourful straps options – carbon black, red orange, warm pink, and white rock. The watch features a colourful transflective display, 5 ATM water resistance, battery life of up to 40 days, Bluetooth music control, and built-in GPS and GLONASS for location service.





ALSO READ: Huawei's new smartwacth GT2e launched in India: Check price, featrues

The Bip S integrates Huami-PAI, a tool that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. This smartwatch is equipped with 10 sports modes, including treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, and outdoor cycling. It has a 1.28-inch display with large viewing area and ample brightness for sunlight legibility.