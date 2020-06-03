JUST IN
After Mitron app, Google takes down 'Delete China Apps' from Play Store
Huami launches Amazfit Bip S smart fitness wearable in India: Price, & more

The Amazfit Bip S made a debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, where Huami also unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch, PowerBuds and ZenBuds wireless earbuds

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Xiaomi-backed fitness wearables brand Huami on Wednesday launched in India its Amazfit Bip S smartwatch. The Amazfit Bip S made a debut at the Consumer Electronics Show 2020, where Huami also unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch, PowerBuds and ZenBuds wireless earbuds.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Amazfit Bip S will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Besides online platforms, it goes on sale at Croma, Reliance Digital and Poorvika Mobiles in offline market.

The Amazfit Bip S is an affordable smartwatch equipped with a power-packed on-battery time, and built-in compass and sleep tracking feature. Though it looks similar to the Amazfit Bip, it was launched with colourful straps options – carbon black, red orange, warm pink, and white rock. The watch features a colourful transflective display, 5 ATM water resistance, battery life of up to 40 days, Bluetooth music control, and built-in GPS and GLONASS for location service.

The Bip S integrates Huami-PAI, a tool that gives you details about your heart health and overall fitness. This smartwatch is equipped with 10 sports modes, including treadmill, outdoor running, walking, indoor cycling, and outdoor cycling. It has a 1.28-inch display with large viewing area and ample brightness for sunlight legibility.
First Published: Wed, June 03 2020. 09:45 IST

