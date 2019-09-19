Huawei Mate 30-series announced: Know key features, specs, price, and more

today unveiled its Mate 30 Series -- world’s first second generation 5G smartphone -- at an exclusive launch event in Munich, highlighting its own apps brand while sidestepping the critical issue of access to Google services.

The Mate 30 and HUAWEI Mate 30 Pro features OLED HUAWEI Horizon Display, quad-camera setup, and is powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset.

Top salesman Richard Yu showcased the new models in the first such event since President Donald Trump hit Huawei with a U.S. export ban in May.

"It's got a large screen but it's very compact in your hand," Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business, said of the phone, whose fate in Europe will hang on whether customers buy a device lacking access to software and apps supported by Google.

Yu said the new phones would offer their own app gallery and the company would spend $1 billion on incentives to promote its Huawei Mobile Services app ecosystem. Huawei did not say when the new phones would be shipped in Europe.

Huawei said the Mate 30 (8GB+128GB) would be priced from 799 euros ($884), the top-end Mate 30 Pro (8GB+256GB) from 1,099 euros and the Mate 30 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) from 1,199 euros. It also revealed a new Porsche design version which will be priced at 2,095 euros.

Yu also showed off wearables including the GT-2 smartwatch and the Earbuds 3 wireless headphones, which he said had the best noise-cancellation performance on the market, as well as smart TVs boasting artificial intelligence features.

The Mate 30 Series features notch design and thin bezels, Horizon Display, which curves at an angle of 88 degrees.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro introduces the Side-touch Interaction feature to replace the side volume buttons with invisible virtual keys. This feature also allows users to customise the volume key position on either sides of the device. The phone also features HUAWEI 3D Face Unlock and In-Screen Fingerprint sensor.

The Mate series is powered by the Kirin 990 series chipset as well as a supersized 16-core GPU. The Mate 30 sports 4200mAh battery, while Mate 30 Pro has 4500mAh battery. Both phones have wired and wireless Huawei SuperCharge Technology, the 27W Wireless SuperCharge and the 40W SuperCharge, respectively. Additionally, the new series also provides upgraded reverse wireless charging.

The Mate 30 is equipped with a triple-camera setup, comprising a 40MP SuperSensing Camera, 16MP Ultra Wide-angle Camera and an 8MP Telephoto Camera.

The Mate 30 Pro sports a revolutionary quad camera system with the 40MP Cine Camera, 40MP SuperSensing Camera, an 8MP Telephoto Camera and a 3D Depth Sensing Camera.

Huawei also launched its WATCH GT 2 range of wearables. and FreeBuds 3 true wireless Bluetooth earphones.

The 6.53-inch Mate 30 Pro and 6.62-inch Mate 30 come in Emerald Green, Space Silver, Cosmic Purple, Black, while Forest Green and Orange are available in vegan leather.

Washington has effectively banned U.S. firms from supplying Huawei, alleging it is a national security risk as its equipment could be used by Beijing to spy, something which Huawei has repeatedly denied.

The No.2 smartphone maker expects the U.S. ban to cost it $10 billion.

Huawei's new phone launch has been marked by uncertainty over whether buyers of the flagship Android device will be able to use apps supported by Google, a unit of Silicon Valley giant Alphabet.