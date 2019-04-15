Huawei P30 Pro goes on sale today, Jio customers to get several goodies

P30 Pro, a camera-centric premium smartphone goes on sale from Monday (April 15) – exclusively on Amazon India. Priced at Rs 71,990, the phone comes bundled with Huawei's recently launched smartwatch – the Watch GT – worth Rs 15,990 at a discounted price of Rs 2,000.

How to get Watch GT at a discounted price:

Step 1: Go to Amazon India and search for P30 Pro

Step 2: Add the phone to cart

Step 3: Search for Huawei Watch GT

Step 4: Add the watch to the cart too

Step 5: Checkout the two products together to avail the offer (Details on cashback on Watch GT will be notified through registered email)

As a part of launch offer, the company is offering free one time screen replacement worth Rs 20,000 -- valid for up to first six months. The phone is also eligible for nine-month no cost equated monthly instalment scheme, wherein you can buy the phone and pay the total sum without interest in up to nine monthly instalments.

As for discounts and offers, ICICI Bank is providing up to Rs 1,500 instant discount on credit and debit card EMI transactions. Telecom operator Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 10,000 bundled with the phone, including double data offer on the first five recharges. ALSO READ: Huawei P30 Pro camera review: Versatile photography for amateurs and pro

What is included in Reliance Jio offer

•Cashback of Rs 2,200 in the form of recharge vouchers (44 vouchers worth Rs 50 each), valid on recharges

•Up to Rs 2200 off on Zoomcar. Coupon valid until August 31, 2019

•MakeMyTrip coupon of up to Rs 5,600 off on domestic flights and hotel. Coupon valid until August 30, 2019

The Huawei P30 Pro is available in aurora blue and breathing crystal (white) colours. It comes in 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant only.

Huawei P30 Pro specifications

Display: 6.47-inch curved OLED | fullHD+ resolution

Processor: Kirin 980

Rear camera: 40MP wide + 20MP ultra-wide + 8MP periscope telephoto + ToF sensor

Front camera: 32MP

Battery: 4,200 mAh, supports 40W fast charging

Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, water and dust resistant, Android Pie-based EMUI 9.1

