Huawei P30 Pro: Industry-first premium phone is all about superior imaging

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s partnership with German lens maker Leica led to the birth of the P-series. Besides premium design, top-notch hardware and flagship experience, the P-series is synonymous with superior imaging.

Taking the legacy forward is the Huawei P30 Pro with a quad camera module, featuring an industry-first periscope telephoto lens for up to 5x optical zoom. Design (4/5) The Huawei P30 Pro has a premium build with curved glass on the back and front. Though the phone’s back looks crowded due to a massive vertically aligned camera module on the ...