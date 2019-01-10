Huawei Y9 2019 launched as Amazon-exclusive: Know price, specs, features

on January 10 launched the Y9 in India. Priced at Rs 15,990, this Amazon-exclusive smartphone will be available on the e-commerce platform from January 15. The phone will come in three colour variants — midnight black, sapphire blue, and aurora purple. As part of its launch offer, the company is bundling the phone with a pair of Boat ROCKERZ 255 SPORTS Bluetooth hands-free earphones worth Rs 2,990, for no extra cost.

Y9 specifications

This smartphone is the second midrange offering from the stable of Huawei to boast the company’s proprietary Kirin 710 system-on-chip (SoC). The first was the (review) launched last year. The phone also boasts the GPU Turbo technology, which improves graphic performance in some gaming titles. The key highlight of the smartphone is its 6.5-inch fullHD+ screen, stretched in ultra-tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone has dual-camera modules on the rear and front — a 16-megapixel primary sensor mated with 2MP depth sensor on the back, and 13MP sensor with 2MP depth sensor on the front. Both the camera modules support artificial intelligence (AI)-based auto scene detection and frame stabilisation. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery.

features

The phone has a 3D curved body with glass-like design on the back. It has an eye comfort mode — certified by TUV Rheinland — which reduces blue-light intensity and causes less strain on your eyes. The Y9 has a fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, extended storage and a ‘Simple Mode’ for elderly users. The phone also has a ‘Talk Easy’ function, which identifies background noise to evaluate users' surrounding environment and scenario. In addition, the phone’s automatic enhancement and Nicam technology help amplify sound automatically so that phone calls are always clear.