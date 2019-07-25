Huawei to launch Y9 Prime with pop-up selfie camera on Aug 1: Details here

Chinese mobile phone manufacturer is set to launch its first elevating selfie camera smartphone the Y9 Prime in India on August 1. The phone is already listed on Amazon India e-commerce platform with an option ‘notify me’ to register user interest. The Y9 Prime was released in China in May, therefore, most of its details related to specification and features are already out in public domain.

The Y9 Prime has a glass-like gradient design on the back and a glass cover on the front. It has a 6.59-inch fullHD+ LCD screen stretched in tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 710 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage – expandable up to 512GB through microSD. Optics are covered by triple camera set-up on the back and a pop-up selfie module on the top.

The rear camera set-up has a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The pop-up camera module has a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture. Both, the rear and front cameras, are powered by artificial intelligence-based auto scene recognition. The rear camera is capable of automatically recognising up to 22 broad categories, which include more than 500 scenes, using artificial intelligence technology.

Powering the phone is a 4,000 mAh battery. The phone boots Android Pie operating system covered under EMUI 9.0 user interface.