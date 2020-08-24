Hunting down the counterfeit menace: A novel app to identify spurious goods

The counterfeit menace is all-pervasive in India, with the market for spurious goods of all kinds worth an estimated Rs 1 trillion. But it is the pharmaceutical industry where its impact can be truly catastrophic.

According to a World Health Organisation report, over 10 per cent of medicines sold in low- and middle-income countries, including India, are substandard or spurious. Since the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been numerous reports of fake sanitizers, handrubs and N95 masks being confiscated from different parts of the country. And, as Amit Rangnekar, chairman of ...