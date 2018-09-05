HyperX Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard: Breathtaking add-on to your gaming console

The computer gaming scene in India has been bleak since time immemorial. A large part of the population is into casual gaming and makes do with average hardware in this space. While we seldom compromise on basics like CPUs, monitors, sound systems and even a gaming mouse gets priority, dedicated keyboards for gaming are often overlooked.

Years of neglect have resulted into companies overlooking the sector as well to some extent. HyperX, a gaming subsidiary of recently came out with two mechanical gaming keyboards, Alloy FPS and Alloy Elite, that make a serious attempt to deliver the goods to the shrinking community of serious gamers in India. I had the opportunity of reviewing Alloy Elite RGB keyboard recently. Apart from gaming, I used the hardware in full capacity for editing videos and typing out a thousand words, and I must say, the mechanical keys are a delight to the fingers.

The keyboard is highly customizable -- from changing the keys to changing the RGB presets, you can do it at all. HyperX seems to have fulfilled the drawbacks of the earlier version in this case while the rest remains more or less the same. The keys are changeable and it feels great to customize the WASD keys or arrow keys, but detachable keys for buttons like backspace or 'delete' seemed unnecessary. As a matter of fact, the delete button popped out after pressing when used strenuously. Apart from that, there are dedicated media buttons and a volume wheel to control audio. There is a dedicated Quick access button as well to control the brightness and Game Mode. I also enjoyed the presence of a detachable palm rest that comes inside the box.

The HyperX titanium-coloured, textured keycaps helped me locate the most important keys even in the dark. On the other hand, anti-ghosting keys helped me to carry out multiple key commands at once without too much of a fuss. The keyboard also comes with an additional feature of disabling buttons in order to prevent accidental press while playing games.

The keyboard is a gem for people who play games on stationed systems but is a huge turn off for those looking for mobility, as the weight bars it from being carried with your laptop.

The keyboard is built on a solid steel frame and comes with a 1.8-metre braided wire that adds to the overall durability. Two USB 2.0 ports are also present which adds up to the functionality and the accessory is compatible with devices running Windows 10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8 and Windows 7.

Priced at Rs 14,100, the keyboard is surely a great addition to your armoury if you are into serious business of e-sports. Although the premium pricing is a setback for many, the keyboard lives up to its price tag in providing the x-factor to your gaming needs.