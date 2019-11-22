HyperX Alloy Origins review: This gaming keyboard is worth the moolah

What comes to your mind when you think of the word 'precision'? Well, surely, there would be many things. Let’s cut to the chase; here we are talking about the Alloy Origins gaming keyboard. From design to aesthetics, everything in this keyboard looks fascinating — just as one imagines in a gaming device.

Overall, this gaming keyboard maintains a level of simplicity. But when you slam the keys hard during an intense gaming session and the RGB colour shift comes into play, it is an altogether different experience. So, we give lengthy introductions a pass and jump straight to the point.





It's a new breed of keyboards meant exclusively for gaming, but that does not mean amateurs cannot also try their hand. The Red Linear keys are very light and your fingers just glide over them. One of the reasons is that these keys do not bounce much upon pressing and shifting. The travel time, therefore, is much less than that for regular keyboards.

The response is extremely quick and it does take time getting used to the keyboard, but when your fingers are set, it is indeed very difficult to use another keyboard. You will also observe the sudden increase in your typing speed when you use this keyboard.



But does all that translate into a good gaming experience? We would say, yes. Also, a word of caution: The keys do make some noise, isn’t that a music during gaming sessions?

Coming to LEDs, like most gaming keyboards these days, Alloy Origins also has the RGB effect, but the brightness and clarity are something to mention. The keys have exposed LEDs, so there is more light visibility.



The RBG pattern can also be customised in the Ngenuity software. But, to be honest, it is time-consuming, so we skipped it and settled for the default settings.



For those who are keen, the software helps change the colours and give different effects. If you are bored with the default patterns, you can always give customisation a try.







The keyboard has a sturdy base because of its aircraft-grade aluminum body. The base makes the keyboard a bit heavy but it is compact and maintains a slim profile.

The feet of the keyboard have three angles — you can position them to suit for comfort — there is a detachable USB Type-C cable. The cable is strong but allows less flexibility, so you would have to sort the wire before it creates trouble during a gaming session.





We used the keyboard for about a week for medium to heavy gaming, besides regular typing work and found that the Alloy Origins is spot-on with its performance. The only area that might concern some gamers is the price tag. The keyboard’s Rs 11,990 price may be a dampener for some looking to upgrade to a beast for their gaming desk. But as far as experience goes, it is worth the moolah.