HyperX Cloud Stinger Core review: An underwhelming wireless gaming headset

Gaming headsets are expensive and finding an affordable one is difficult. In time when PC gaming industry is growing rapidly, it is about time when there will be more headsets maker that will make the niche products mainstream. In today’s time, is one such brand that continues its feat to make gaming-centric PC peripherals mainstream and affordable. The latest addition in the company’s portfolio is the Cloud Stinger Core headset. Priced at Rs 9,990, the headset might not be ultra-cheap but features like 7.1 surround sound support make it sound like a good bet. But is it? Let’s find out:

Design and build quality

The Cloud Stinger Core is made mostly from plastic. Its build quality does not impress much and that is something you cannot turn your eyes away right after you take it out from its box.

The Cloud Stinger Core is a wireless headset, therefore, lacks a 3.5mm audio-in port or any other wire. It, instead, has a 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi chip built-in for connectivity and a supplementary dongle that comes along in the package. The headset sports a volume scroll wheel, a power button, and a flip-up to mute boom mic.

The mesh cover on the earcups are not comfortable either and they tend to cause ear pain after a long gaming session. Thankfully, there is cushioning on the headband that makes it easy to wear for extended hours without feeling a thing on head.

Performance





We had high expectations from audio quality, considering it features a 7.1 surround sound but much to our dismay, the sound output is quite average. The 40mm drivers somehow fail to lift the experience.

You expect the headphones to separate the sounds of gunshots, bombs and other in-game activities, but the surround experience is up to the mark and feel underwhelming. The volume seems unoptimised and the audio drivers goes loud in no time. It makes them uneasy on ears, until you drop down the volume manually.

Besides, the headphones lack EQ settings and battery percentage indicator. The HyperX’s NGENUITY software does not have many options either.

When it comes to battery life, the headphones last for about 17 hours on a single charge.

Verdict





Priced at Rs 9,990, Cloud Stinger Core is not the best headset available and, considering its performance, it fails to justify pricing. From build quality to sound output, it leaves one to desire for more.