HyperX Solocast review: A perfect microphone for budding content creators

HyperX Solocast is an affordable plug-and-play microphone aimed primarily at gamers, but this PC accessory does equally well for content creators too. In fact, it seems to be a perfect microphone for someone beginning the journey of creating content and needing a capable microphone on a budget.
The HyperX Solocast is small and has solid build quality. Though it is best suited for studio-like set-up, it can also be carried and portability is not an issue here. As for the utility, the microphone is nestled under a metal filter with the bottom made of solid metal. The HyperX SoloCast weighs around 260 g, which is neither heavy nor lightweight. It has a touch-sensitive button on top to mute it, all you have to do is to tap on it and a red light indicates that the mic is in use, and it blinks when it is muted.
It comes attached to a stand made of plastic, which allows you to adjust its position but you can remove it and use the microphone with an external mount also.
HyperX SoloCast: Performance
It is a plug-and-play device, so all you must do is connect the microphone with a computer using the supplied USB cable and you are good to go. There is no need for any software or any hassle.
I tested the microphone by recording a podcast and the experience has been fantastic. In my view, the HyperX SoloCast is a treat, at least for beginners. It captures the voice well, keeping aside breathing sound. The voice is usually crisp and bassy, making it sound sweet when you listen to it.
But you will have to position it at an optimum distance and in front of your face so that it picks the voice properly. Else, the voice quality may not come out too well.
It captures sound from the front only. So, if you are a streamer, chances are that it may pick the clanking of your keyboard along with your voice if not properly positioned.
HyperX SoloCast: Verdict
HyperX SoloCast covers the basics right, but it may not go well with professional or pro-level content creators. It is one microphone that can keep amateurs and casual users happy. Priced at Rs 5,790, the SoloCast is a no-frill microphone perfect for budding content creators and gamers.
