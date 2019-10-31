If you have Apple Music student plan, you get free Apple TV+ access

Students with an Music subscription of $4.99 per month, will now be able to enjoy TV+ at no extra cost after its launch on Friday.

The deal was revealed in an Instagram story by Hailee Steinfeld, who stars in Dickinson, a new show on the service and later it was confirmed by the on Wednesday, CNET reported.

Steinfeld announced the bundle deal by saying that "For those of you who are students and are subscribed to student subscription, now can get Apple TV+ for free."

costs $9.99 per month for individuals and a family plan for $15 per month in the US.

The Apple Music student subscription currently is $4.99 per month, which provides full access to Apple Music's catalogue of 50 million songs, live local radio stations and more.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ will cost $4.99 per month and this tier also supports Family Sharing.

Apple has reportedly planned to spend $6 billion on creating original content but mostly in English, as of now its fight is more domestic -- like taking on Disney that is likely to unveil Disney+ service on November 12.

It will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at tv.apple.com.

Customers who purchase new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac can enjoy one year of Apple TV+ for free.