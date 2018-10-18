Ikea's 'smart' move in India rides on customer's love of shopping on apps

When Peter Betzel left the German operations of Ikea to come and work in India in October, before taking over as the CEO in March, the last thing he imagined was that Indians were more likely to shop on their smart phones using mobile apps than Germans. It seemed counter-intuitive.

But it was true. That is why the Swedish furniture giant is ditching the model it follows in 25 countries where it has direct presence through 276 odd stores and planning to launch a mobile app exclusively for India which it will then take to other markets. The app is expected to be launched, along with ...