Business Standard

In a bid to take on Zoom, WhatsApp web may integrate with Messenger Rooms

It will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops

IANS  |  New Delhi 

WhatsApp
The shortcut will appear under the Attach button along with other options

Facebook launched a video conferencing tool 'Messenger Rooms' last month to take on Zoom and other video platforms and now, a new report has claimed that 'Messenger Rooms' shortcut will soon be available on Facebook-owned WhatsApp's Web version.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, a shortcut for Messenger Rooms has been spotted on the WhatsApp Web version 2.2019.6.

It will enable users to connect with their friends and family via Messenger Rooms from their PCs and laptops.

The shortcut will appear under the Attach button along with other options. However, this new version hasn't been rolled out to all users yet in your WhatsApp Web and Desktop update as it is under development.

According to the report, the new feature would be available to WhatsApp users via future updates.


Last month, Facebook had announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don't have a Facebook account.

In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.
First Published: Mon, May 11 2020. 16:24 IST

