In charts: How important is privacy for Internet users in urban India

Protection of users’ privacy on digital platforms continues to top the focus of most governments across the world, posing a challenge as well as an opportunity for digital economy players. The world is rapidly moving towards a tighter privacy regime. The European Union has already introduced the GDPR, or the general data protection regulation, while Australia and Canada have similar laws in place.

The data protection bill in India is making steady progress and is likely to be taken up after the new government takes charge. The US is drafting a federal law on this subject. Given ...