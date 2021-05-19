Govt again asks WhatsApp to take back its contentious privacy policy update

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has once again asked to take back its new privacy policy, which has been in the eye of a storm since the messaging service first announced it in December.

According to sources, in a communication sent to on Tuesday, the Ministry has told the Facebook-owned company to withdraw its privacy policy, saying that the manner of introducing these changes, including those in the FAQ, undermines the sacrosanct values of informational privacy, data security and user choice for Indian users and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens. The Ministry has also taken the same stand in the Delhi High Court, where this matter is sub-judice.

The Ministry has given seven days to respond to their letter, and "if no satisfactory response is received, necessary steps in consonance with law will be taken".

MeitY had asked WhatsApp to withdraw its new privacy policy in January as well, saying the Facebook-owned messaging platform's proposed changes "make invasive and precise inferences about users".

The company had earlier set a deadline of February 8 for these changes but deferred it to May 15 after a backlash with wide fears over data being shared with Facebook and the Indian government asking WhatsApp to withdraw its policy.

In an update earlier to its frequently asked questions page, WhastApp said it would give everyone time to review, and continue to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept. After a period of several weeks, the reminder people receive will "eventually become persistent".

In the ongoing case in Delhi High Court, WhatsApp has maintained that it is not doing anything new or novel. In an affidavit filed with the Delhi High Court on Friday, WhatsApp said the privacy policy update would not affect the privacy of personal messages of its users in any way. It further said companies such as Google, Microsoft, Zoom, Zomato, Republic World, Ola Cabs, True caller, Big Bakset, Koo, and public companies such as Aarogya Setu, Bhim, Air India, Sandes, Government e-Marketplace (GeM), Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), also have similar policies, the legal portal LiveLaw reported.