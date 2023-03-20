India has 45,000 job openings in AI, demand for skills rising: Report

There were 45,000 job openings in India last month for (AI) roles, with data scientists and (ML) engineers being top careers, said a report on Monday.

A focus on ML applications is creating demand for AI professionals proficient in scripting languages, according to ‘Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) - Forces Shaping Future of Technology’ report by Teamlease, a human resource company.

Building conventional ML models will be the foremost skill required for a career in AI. New engineers specialising in AI can expect starting salaries ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 14 lakh annually, said the report.

“The AI revolution is transforming the job market, creating an urgent need for skilled professionals who can design, develop, and implement cutting-edge AI technologies. Fortunately, the Indian government is taking proactive steps to address this challenge by entering into a bilateral strategic partnership through iCET and setting up centers of excellence and training initiatives,” said Sunil Chemmankotil, chief executive officer of TeamLease Digital.

The report was published after a recent partnership between iCET and the US and India to explore the growth of AI and jobs in the area. iCET was established in order to boost and expand strategic partnerships between the two countries and pledges cooperation in multiple tech areas like AI, quantum technologies, advanced wireless etc.

“In today’s rapidly evolving job market, upskilling with AI skills is becoming increasingly important for career growth and employability. With automation and AI transforming industries across the board, having a basic understanding of AI and its applications can give individuals a competitive edge in the job market,” said Siva Prasad Nanduri, chief business officer at TeamLease Digital.

“It’s never too late to start upskilling, and investing in AI skills can provide long-term benefits for individuals and their careers,” he said.

According to the TeamLease Digital report, 37 per cent of organisations provide employees relevant tools to build an AI-ready workforce. As many as 30 per cent organisations said AI learning initiatives are mandatory to unlock hidden talents of their workforces. As many as 56 per cent of organisations have taken initiatives to fill up the AI demand-supply talent gap.

As many as 55 per cent employees said that AI gives new job opportunities, and 54% of them agreed that organisations must take upskilling and reskilling initiatives to have a future-ready workforce. More than 40 per cent of employees feel that building in-house capabilities and integrating AI into day-to-day operations enhance AI capabilities.

The report cited the Union Budget for government steps to train young people AI-related skills. One major state initiative is the creation of Centres of Excellence for AI.