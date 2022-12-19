India jumps forty spots to 71st in mean mobile download speed: Report

-
ALSO READ
Why are download speeds higher than upload speeds?
India 5G download speeds hit 500 Mbps on test networks, show Ookla's data
India drops in global ranking for mobile speed, improves in fixed broadband
89% consumers may upgrade to 5G, 48% to switch network providers: Report
TMS Ep266: Ranbaxy promoters, telecommunication bill, gold, download speed
-
In November, India jumped 40 ranks to the 71st spot globally in terms of mean download speed, according to a report. Its mean mobile download speed in November was 50.26 Megabits per second (Mbps), nearly double 27.13 Mbps in October.
In terms of the median mobile download speed, India jumped eight spots to rank 105th globally, with a speed of 18.26 Mbps as compared to 113th in October.
The Speedtest Global Index for November released by network intelligence company Ookla showed that the median mobile download speed in October was 16.50 Mpbs. In November, the download speed showed an improvement of over 1.75 Mbps.
In terms of mean mobile download speeds, India has shown significant growth from 20.71 Mbps in September to 50.26 Mpbs in November.
On the other hand, in median fixed broadband speeds, India slipped one spot from 79th in October to 80th in November despite an increase in its download speed from 48.78 Mbps to 49.09 Mbps.
In the mean speed for fixed broadband, India jumped two spots to 81 with a speed of 77.73 Mbps compared to 75.94 Mbps in October.
The Index is released monthly based on the speed tests taken by people on Ookla's Speedtest. It further showed that Qatar had the highest media mobile download speed. Chile, meanwhile, had the highest fixed broadband download speed.
In a report released in August, Ookla said that 89 per cent of Indian smartphone users were ready to upgrade to 5G. Among Speedtest users, Jio saw the largest increase in 5G-capable devices (67.4 per cent), followed by Airtel (61.6 per cent) and Vi India (56 per cent).
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:39 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU