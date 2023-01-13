JUST IN
Spend by Indians on friendship and dating apps doubles in 2022
Microsoft's OneNote for Mac gets AI-backed voice command feature 'Dictate'
Apple may launch next-generation AirPods for $99, AirPods Max in 2024
Sony announces Republic Day sale offers on televisions, headphones and more
Blaupunkt BTW300 in-ear earphones with active ENC launched: Price, specs
Intel launches 13th Gen desktop processor with 6GHz clock speeds at $699
POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details
Microsoft Teams Rooms on Android gets new features with Update 3: Details
Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details
Airbus testing autonomous flying tech that may boost safety, efficiency
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
Microsoft's OneNote for Mac gets AI-backed voice command feature 'Dictate'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Spend by Indians on friendship and dating apps doubles in 2022

The growth in India's spending is far higher than the global average year-on-year (YoY) increase of 12 per cent for this category of apps in 2022 compared to the previous year

Topics
Apps | phone apps | China

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

mobile apps

Amid the uncertain times, Indians have latched on to dating and friendship apps like never before with the spend in this category seeing the highest-ever growth in 2022, according to data by App Annie.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Apps

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 21:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU