Infinix S3X review: Feature-rich smartphone with good battery, performance

Infinix, a smartphone brand owned by China’s Transsion Holdings, has recently launched the Hot S3X smartphone. Successor of the HOT S3, launched earlier this year, the Hot S3X comes with a bigger 6.2-inch screen, dual rear cameras and a selfie camera with AI enhancements. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Flipkart-exclusive smartphone comes in three colours – Ice blue, sandstone black, and tradewinds gray.

Design

Like the Note 5, the Hot S3X has a plastic build of glossy finish. has put a lot of focus on the design elements and there is no denying that the phone does not look like any other budget smartphone. The phone’s polycarbonate frame also has a glossy design, which looks and feels premium. On the front, there is a notch-based screen that stretches from edge-to-edge leaving negligible bezels, except for a thick one on the bottom chin.

On the chassis, there is a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top and speaker, microUSB port and microphone on the bottom. The volume rocker and power button are on the right side, whereas, the dual SIM card slot is there on the left side.

Overall the S3X feels premium and you probably would not know that this phone is a budget offering.

Display

The S3X has a 6.2-inch of a tall 19:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a notch on the top, accommodating front camera, ear piece, LED notification light and sensors. The screen has HD+ (720 x 1500 pixels) resolution, which falls short of covering the usable screen area, therefore, the screen looks pixelated. Other than overall pixel ratio, the phone’s screen is bright, clear and vibrant. The notch is small, compared with other smartphones in the same segment. However, there is no provision to disable it.

The screen renders good colours and has satisfactory sunlight legibility. Good colour output and the large screen estate on the S3X makes it a good proposition for multimedia enthusiasts who like watching videos on the go.

Camera

The S3X has a dual camera module on the back, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 2MP depth lens.

On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera capable of taking satisfactory shots that are good enough for use on social media. The camera has a beauty mode backed by artificial intelligence capabilities, which irons out imperfections in the frame such as marks, skin tone, etc.

Photos captured using rear camera are decent too. With dual rear cameras, the phone supports portrait mode that does its job neatly and show no cloning effect on the object edges or in the background.

Both the cameras deliver satisfactory output in good light. However, struggles in low light conditions.

Performance

The S3X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It boots Android 8.1 Oreo-based Infinix’s custom overlay XOS 3.3 Lite user interface. Due to entry-level processor, the phone’s utility is best limited to day to day operations than performing processor intensive tasks. While the phone works without a glitch, it shows weakness handling multitasking.

The Hot S3X is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The HD+ screen panel and power efficient processor results in good on-battery life. The phone goes on for more than a day on single charge.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 9,999, there is a lot to love about the Hot S3X. If you are looking for an affordable phone with a lot of the features and a decent on-battery time, this is going to be the perfect match. The phone could have been a complete package with a better camera configuration and a more power-packed processor. However, at its price, it is not a bad deal.