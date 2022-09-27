Influencers, messaging, videos, AR key to wooing 2022 Diwali shopper: Meta

Influencer-led content, short-form videos, messaging and interactive formats such as AR are all critical to winning the mindspace of the Diwali shopper in 2022, according to Meta’s annual consumer insight report. The study adds that 80 per cent of Diwali shoppers engaged with influencer-led content on Meta technologies.

The report found that 53 per cent of Diwali shoppers make discoveries online through influencers. More than half the shoppers surveyed said they engage with video content at the same level or even more during Diwali, as compared to other times of the year.

The report highlights that 93 per cent of Diwali shoppers are likely to try a new brand in the holiday season, and that 80 per cent of Diwali shoppers now discover new brands or products online. The study also highlighted that 79 per cent of all festival shoppers have discovered new products and brands on Meta Technologies.

The insights are derived from a Meta commissioned study by YouGov that dives deep into the evolving consumer trends around festive shopping.

Arun Srinivas, Director, Global Business Group (India) at Meta, said, “We see optimism flowing into the festive season, which could be a boon for businesses, small and large, amid a challenging global macroeconomic environment. We’ve already begun a lot of exciting work with businesses of all sizes for their festive season campaigns. Digital has emerged as the strongest touchpoint to reach the consumer, irrespective of whether they choose to close the purchase either online or offline, and Meta technologies are playing a central role in this with 440mn Indians just on .”