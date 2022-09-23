JUST IN
Instagram resolves issues that caused brief outage, disruption on platform

Reuters 

Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram said on Thursday it had resolved the issues that caused a brief outage on its platform for several users earlier in the day.

As much as 24,000 people reported having trouble accessing the social network, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Several users took to Twitter to share updates and memes about the service disruption, with #instagramdown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 08:25 IST

