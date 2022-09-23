Instagram resolves issues that caused brief outage, disruption on platform

Meta Platforms Inc's said on Thursday it had resolved the issues that caused a brief outage on its platform for several users earlier in the day.

As much as 24,000 people reported having trouble accessing the social network, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Several users took to to share updates and about the service disruption, with #instagramdown trending as a hashtag on the social media site.

