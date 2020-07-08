JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Samsung to host online Galaxy Unpacked event 2020 on August 5: Details here
Business Standard

Instagram rolls out 'pinned comment' feature for everyone: Details here

The new feature will help users to pin on the top important or favourite comments on their posts

Topics
Instagram | Social media apps | Facebook

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Instagram
Instagram had also rolled out a feature that lets user delete bulk comment

Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram has rolled out the pinned comment feature to help users maximise engagement. The new feature will help users to pin on the top important or favourite comments on their posts, said the company.

"We're rolling out pinned comments everywhere. That means you can a pin a few comments to the top of your feed post and better manage the conversation," the company said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Instagram started testing pinned comments in May alongside its comment filtering tools. One can pin up to three comments to the top of the post at a time, all of which will appear right underneath your photo with a "Pinned" label underneath it.

ALSO READ: Instagram's Reels short video service expands to more countries: Know more

In addition to this, Instagram had also rolled out a feature for users to bulk delete comments.

To enable the feature on iOS, tap on a comment and then the dotted icon in the top right corner. Select Manage Comments and choose up to 25 comments to delete at once and then tap "More Options" to block or restrict accounts in bulk.

Aside to this, the platform is testing a new ‘Shops’ feature with select users globally to help small businesses and entrepreneurs set up a single online store for customers.

The Shops tab would replace the current 'Activity' tab for those in the test. Users would be able to access 'Activity' via an additional icon in top right.

Facebook in May announced to roll out 'Shops' on its social media platform.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 11:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU