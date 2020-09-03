Intel announces 11th Gen Core mobile processor for thin and light notebooks

American chipmaker has announced its next generation mobile processors for future thin and light notebooks. The 11th Gen Core mobile processors, codenamed Tiger Lake, brings computing and performance improvement, and several other upgrades over its predecessor, the 10th Gen Core mobile processors. Moreover, the 11th Gen Core processors are touted to be energy efficient, thanks to 10nm SuperFin process technology.

“11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics are the world’s best processors for thin-and-light across both Windows and ChromeOS. They represent Intel’s most ambitious system-on-chip (SoC), delivering more than a generational leap in performance and the best experiences for U-series in productivity, creation, gaming, entertainment and collaboration. A broad range of integrated features fuel the best thin-and-light platforms available with optimized CPU, GPU, artificial intelligence (AI) acceleration, software optimization and platform capabilities that maximize real-world performance on the applications and features people use the most,” said Intel in a statement.

11th Gen Intel Core processors: Details

The 11th Gen Intel Core processors have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

Called Willow Cove CPUs, the processors can go up to up to 4.8 GHz operating frequency without compromising on the power efficiency. Moreover, the Intel Iris Xe graphics offer up to 96 EUs and up to 16MB of L3 cache. Besides, the processors also bring improvements with regard to artificial intelligence capabilities. According to Intel, the processors would deliver up to 5 times better AI performance.

Security also gets an upgrade and the 11th Gen Intel Core processors boasts hardware-hardened security with integrated Intel Control Flow Enforcement Technology (CET) and Intel Total Memory Encryption.

The processors support high-performance AV1 CODEC, which enables power-efficient support for 4K, even in constrained bandwidth environments, and these are the first SoCs with image processing solution enabling vision sensing and adaptive dimming.

Connectivity is accelerated by the Thunderbolt 4, including support for up to four ports with universal cable connectivity for charging, data and video. The SoCs are first mobile chips with CPU-attached PCIe Gen 4 interface and with up to four lanes.

11th Gen Intel Core processors: What they bring

More than 20 per cent faster office productivity versus competitive products and on workflows that reflect how people use their every day

Up to 2.7x faster real-world photo editing and up to 2x faster real-world video editing versus competitive products

Up to 2x game performance over the previous generation

11th Gen Intel Core processors: SKUs