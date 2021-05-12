Intel unveils 11th Gen H series processors for gaming laptops: Details here

-
Expanding its 11th Gen mobile processor line-up, American chipmaker Intel on Tuesday announced the 11th Gen H-series mobile processors for gaming laptops. According to the company, the new mobile processors are also aimed at content creation and mobile workstations. One of the major differences between the existing 11th Gen Intel Core processors (Tiger Lake U) and the newly unveiled ones (Tiger Lake H) is in the integrated graphic processing unit.
The new processors are paired with the less powerful UHD integrated graphics (32 execution units compared to Iris’ 96 EUs). However, Intel said that the UHD graphics in the Tiger Lake-H series chips is based on Xe architecture, but it is not branded as Xe. The 11th Gen Intel H-series processors are based on 10 nanometer SuperFin process technology, feature up to 8 cores and 16 threads, with single and dual-core turbo performance up to 5.0GHz.
According to Intel, the central processing unit (CPU) can directly access GDDR6 memory attached to the graphics card, enabling gamers to experience higher framerates with lower latency, and load large textures faster. The mobile processor offers 2.5 times the total PCIe bandwidth to the CPU compared with the 10th Gen H-series processors, and three times the total PCIe bandwidth compared with other industry processors.
Here is a breakdown of the new 11th Gen Intel Core H series mobile processors:
- Core i9-11980HK: 8-core/16-thread, base clock 2.6GHz (max turbo boost 5.0GHz on 1-2 cores, 4.9GHz on four cores, 4.7GHz on six cores, 4.5GHz on eight cores), support for up to DDR4 3200Hz memory
- Core i9-11980H: 8-core/16-thread, base clock 2.5GHz (max turbo boost 4.9GHz on 1-2 cores, 4.8GHz on four cores, 4.6GHz on six cores, 4.4GHz on eight cores), support for up to DDR4 3200Hz memory
- Core i7-11800H: 8-core/16-thread, base clock 2.3GHz (max turbo boost 4.6GHz on 1-2 cores, 4.5GHz on four cores, 4.4GHz on six cores, 4.2GHz on eight cores), support for up to DDR4 3200Hz memory
- Core i5-11400H: 6-core/12-thread, base clock 2.7GHz (max turbo boost 4.5GHz on 1-2 cores, 4.3GHz on four cores, 4.1GHz on six cores), support for up to DDR4 3200Hz memory
- Core i5-11260H: 6-core/12-thread, base clock 2.6GHz (max turbo boost 4.4GHz on 1-2 cores, 4.2GHz on four cores, 4.0GHz on six cores), support for up to DDR4 3200Hz memory
